Patterson Companies (PDCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO):

8/29/2024 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,023. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Patterson Companies Inc alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,915,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,436,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.