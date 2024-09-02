Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.29. 5,602,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,042. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

