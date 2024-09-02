PrairieView Partners LLC Has $149.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $149,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $278.38 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.