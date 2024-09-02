PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,609,000 after buying an additional 109,053 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

