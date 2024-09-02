PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 269.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.