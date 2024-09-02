Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 161.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,811,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

