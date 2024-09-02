Providence First Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,778,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.98. 15,627,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

