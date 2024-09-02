ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.78

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $21.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00111399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010518 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

