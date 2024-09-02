Request Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and $968,176.34 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,439.15 or 1.00008083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09664769 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $981,122.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

