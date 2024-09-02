Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

LON RSG traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 33.22 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,130. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £707.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.33.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

