Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Down 3.4 %
LON RSG traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 33.22 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,130. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £707.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.33.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
