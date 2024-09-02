Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,819. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.32.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

