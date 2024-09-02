Reviewing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 5 6 2 0 1.77 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $53.77, suggesting a potential downside of 19.31%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty -19.31% -3.92% -1.60% Annaly Capital Management -12.02% 15.24% 1.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $832.61 million 5.27 -$557.30 million ($8.26) -8.07 Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.71 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -20.78

SL Green Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. SL Green Realty pays out -36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out -268.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats SL Green Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

