Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 5,445 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.29. 5,742,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

