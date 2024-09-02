Rice Partnership LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 9.5 %

Intel stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. 177,785,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,625,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

