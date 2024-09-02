Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.31. 3,981,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

