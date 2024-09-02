Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,305,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,742. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

