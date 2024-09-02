Rockline Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

