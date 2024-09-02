Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

