RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EENEF remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. RS Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

