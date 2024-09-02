RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
RS Group Stock Performance
Shares of EENEF remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. RS Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
About RS Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.