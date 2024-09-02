Sanctum Infinity (INF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $173.49 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for about $163.78 or 0.00280084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $173.49 million and $4.02 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,059,274 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,059,608.78202721. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 157.50500744 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,444,878.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

