Short Interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Increases By 18.4%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $50.48. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNRE. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

