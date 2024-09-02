Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Drops By 8.9%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,944,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 2,134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDPYF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

