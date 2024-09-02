Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Grows By 6.7%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,345.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,345.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,500.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $899,881. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 94.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 206,415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS stock remained flat at $17.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

