Short Interest in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Decreases By 8.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,939. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.