Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 12.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CLM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 1,325,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,502. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
