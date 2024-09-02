Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 12.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 1,325,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,502. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.17%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

