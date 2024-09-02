Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expands By 17.8%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Expedia Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

EXPE stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.09. 2,008,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.