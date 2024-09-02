Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Grows By 17.8%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 387,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
GLAD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,216. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
