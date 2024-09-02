Short Interest in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Drops By 17.0%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,810. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIVE shares. HC Wainwright raised HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 524,613 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

