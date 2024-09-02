Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Grows By 16.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HTD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. 124,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,450. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
