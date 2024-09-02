Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declines By 8.6%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,706. Allstate has a 52 week low of $105.57 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.