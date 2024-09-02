Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declines By 8.6%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Allstate
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
ALL stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,706. Allstate has a 52 week low of $105.57 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
