SingularityNET Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $638.98 million and approximately $731,515.35 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.43 or 0.99862558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.5159136 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $546,807.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

