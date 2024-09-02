Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.20

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 68823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88 ($0.12).

Southern Energy Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a market cap of £13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.38.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.