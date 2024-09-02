Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,404,000 after purchasing an additional 234,688 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 48,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.32. 13,755,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453,703. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

