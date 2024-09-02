Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

