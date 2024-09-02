The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Lion Electric Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 333,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

