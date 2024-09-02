The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.54. 7,301,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.