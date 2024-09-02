The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $90.38. 8,403,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.