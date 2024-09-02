Theta Fuel Market Cap Tops $374.39 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $374.39 million and $2.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00037998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,667,805,932 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

