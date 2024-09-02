Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $256.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

