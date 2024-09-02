Union Savings Bank Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Union Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 92,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

