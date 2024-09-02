Union Savings Bank Purchases 180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Union Savings Bank increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.
View Our Latest Report on Walmart
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.