Union Savings Bank Purchases 180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Union Savings Bank increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

