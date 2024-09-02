United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,322 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $515,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $362.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

