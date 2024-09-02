Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

