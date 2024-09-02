Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 34.7% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $518.04. 5,637,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.56 and a 200 day moving average of $486.49. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

