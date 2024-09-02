Verge Market Capitalization Tops $58.31 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and $1.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,529.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00548903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00110867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00036798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.