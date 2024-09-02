Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

C stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

