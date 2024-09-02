Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,240 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

