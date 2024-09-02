Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

