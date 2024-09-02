Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,780 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

MRK stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.45. 8,876,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,578. The company has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

