Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $80.75. 1,373,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

